Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Balchem Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.02. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $150.82.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth $11,750,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

