Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.88 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.