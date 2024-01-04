Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $244.36 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,071.99, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

