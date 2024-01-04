Bailard Inc. Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 60.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 119.0% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 89,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 48,477 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

