Bailard Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

