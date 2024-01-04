Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $151.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

