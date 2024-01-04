Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 14.3%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 69,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 267,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan.
