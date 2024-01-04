AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

