Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $390.85

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $390.85, but opened at $399.86. Atrion shares last traded at $399.86, with a volume of 517 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Atrion Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.42. The company has a market capitalization of $740.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 72.85%.

In related news, Director Preston G. Athey acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Atrion by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

