Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ARTNA opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $409.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 74.36%.

In other news, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,565.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $203,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,453.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $109,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,565.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock valued at $321,356. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 47.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

