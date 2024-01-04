Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

