Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.8% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 344,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 260,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,283. The stock has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $303.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.15.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

