American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

American Express stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.83. The company had a trading volume of 407,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,434. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

