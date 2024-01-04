Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Trading Down 4.4 %
Alimera Sciences stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.32.
Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
