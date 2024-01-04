Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 4.4 %

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

