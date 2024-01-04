Advisor Resource Council Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisor Resource Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGT stock opened at $463.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $487.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

