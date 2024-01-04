Advisor Resource Council Purchases 74 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

