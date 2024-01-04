Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.85

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.85 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.30 ($0.49), with a volume of 363979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.70. The company has a market capitalization of £121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,889.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

