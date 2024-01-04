89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 5.4%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.77. 381,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,641,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

ETNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

