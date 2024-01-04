6,329 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VUG traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.14. The company had a trading volume of 291,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

