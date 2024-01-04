51,607 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.27 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

