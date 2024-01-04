454 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 454 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 223,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $571.03. 498,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.