15,486 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after acquiring an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 373,047 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at $15,390,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,026,000 after buying an additional 266,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

