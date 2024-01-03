Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.00 on Friday. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $10,266.30, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.