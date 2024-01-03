Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

