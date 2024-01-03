Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $58.76 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,576. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 43.5% during the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $35,482,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $10,369,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in Wayfair by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 60,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth $755,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

