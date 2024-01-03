Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. 9,615,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,400,379. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.