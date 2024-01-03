Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.32

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.32 and last traded at $150.15, with a volume of 575173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.50.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.01.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,205,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,858,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.