Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

