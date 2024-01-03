Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.81. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.