Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,814. The stock has a market cap of $344.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

