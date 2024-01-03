Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $348.06 and a 12-month high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

