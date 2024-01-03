Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. 850,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,758. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.