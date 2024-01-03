Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Position Raised by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 269,874 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

