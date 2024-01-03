Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,831 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

