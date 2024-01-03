Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.11. 279,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,867. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

