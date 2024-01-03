Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,726 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
