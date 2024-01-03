Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $16.37

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $16.74. Utz Brands shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 51,018 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 109.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Utz Brands by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 837,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,432 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 19.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 135,537 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

