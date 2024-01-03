Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an underweight rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.07.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

