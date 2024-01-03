Ultra Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $70.06 million and $1.88 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,422.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.12 or 0.00544813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00203861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00024260 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,138,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 355,138,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21432726 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,757,440.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.