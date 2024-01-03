U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.
U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
