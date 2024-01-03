U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 20.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.