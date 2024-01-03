Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 60,000 Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Genasys as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Genasys during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNSS stock remained flat at $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,836. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

