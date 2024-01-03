Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.66

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$110.66 and traded as high as C$116.39. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$116.10, with a volume of 28,626 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$124.38.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of C$9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.71.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 6.1050686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total transaction of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total value of C$693,126.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.