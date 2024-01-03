Theta Fuel Tops 24 Hour Volume of $290.68 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $355.21 million and $290.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00087110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00024076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005382 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,402,497,656 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

