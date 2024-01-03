Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $9.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.31. 56,268,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,598,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $760.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.