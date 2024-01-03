Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,188. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

