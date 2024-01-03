Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
