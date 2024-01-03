Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Team stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

About Team

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter worth $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $957,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Stories

