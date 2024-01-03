Tcwp LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,912 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 150,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

