Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 10,216 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of T traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,171,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,951,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.