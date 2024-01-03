Tcwp LLC Acquires 1,245 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 517,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,297,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.5% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 419,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. 2,609,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.