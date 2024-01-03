SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

About SuperCom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

