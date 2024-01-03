SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.44.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
